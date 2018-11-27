Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Position Trimmed by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 91.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 943,148 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $1,459,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HPE. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 34,394,158 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $560,969,000 after buying an additional 390,298 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% in the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 84,051 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,371,000 after purchasing an additional 13,942 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.9% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 600,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 16,962 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 14.6% in the third quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,029,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after purchasing an additional 130,865 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the third quarter valued at approximately $910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HPE stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 1-year low of $13.15 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.07. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 9.38% and a net margin of 10.43%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.1125 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 11th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.88%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HPE. ValuEngine lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Tuesday, November 13th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $18.00 target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Wednesday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

In related news, CFO Timothy C. Stonesifer sold 479,142 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.57, for a total transaction of $7,939,382.94. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 637,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,569,472.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keerti Melkote sold 102,284 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.94, for a total value of $1,630,406.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 102,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,630,406.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 664,319 shares of company stock worth $10,978,971 in the last ninety days. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

