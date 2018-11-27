Hilton Hotels Co. (HLT) Shares Sold by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 32.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 921,915 shares of the company’s stock after selling 444,851 shares during the quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned 0.31% of Hilton Hotels worth $74,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 7,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 840 shares during the period. World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 20,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. raised its stake in Hilton Hotels by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 34,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 965 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Hilton Hotels by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.00. 41,373 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,385,912. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 52 week low of $63.76 and a 52 week high of $88.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.48, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 15.51%. The business had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Hilton Hotels’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is currently 30.00%.

Several analysts have issued reports on HLT shares. Evercore ISI raised Hilton Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.76 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 26th. Argus downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Hilton Hotels from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilton Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Hilton Hotels from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Hilton Hotels has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.28.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise; and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio – A Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations brands.

