HomeStreet (HMST) Lifted to “Sell” at BidaskClub

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on HMST. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. FIG Partners set a $30.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of HomeStreet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HomeStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. Finally, B. Riley set a $36.00 price target on shares of HomeStreet and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.33.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $26.73 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $703.14 million, a PE ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.35. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $32.60.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $109.75 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.14 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.94%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $163,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $172,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $205,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the third quarter worth about $212,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in HomeStreet during the second quarter worth about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.73% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services primarily in the Pacific Northwest, California, and Hawaii. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking, and Mortgage Banking. The Commercial and Consumer Banking segment offers deposit products; non-deposit investment products; and insurance products and cash management services.

