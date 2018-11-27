Honda Motor (HMC) Given Daily Media Impact Score of -4.00

Headlines about Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) have trended extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Honda Motor earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

These are some of the news headlines that may have impacted Honda Motor’s ranking:

HMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

Shares of HMC opened at $28.29 on Tuesday. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $26.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.81, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 30th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.28. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 7.29%. The company had revenue of $34.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.59 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Honda Motor will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power products, and other products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses. The Motorcycle Business segment produces sports models, including trial and moto-cross racing vehicles; business and commuter models; all-terrain vehicles; and side-by-side models.

