Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Stake Lowered by Baldwin Investment Management LLC

Baldwin Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 11.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Baldwin Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HON. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 16,631.2% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 243,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,682,000 after purchasing an additional 241,984 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,695,000. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 4.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 23,450 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 9.0% during the second quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its position in Honeywell International by 1,198.5% during the second quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 29,347 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 27,087 shares during the last quarter. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HON opened at $143.22 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.05 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $139.30 and a fifty-two week high of $167.72.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 19th. The conglomerate reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $10.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 33.69%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.75 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 15th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 46.13%.

In related news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 28,281 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Friday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.61, for a total value of $4,061,434.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 91,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,187,562.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director D Scott Davis sold 3,963 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.11, for a total transaction of $590,922.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,764 shares in the company, valued at $3,841,670.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,644 shares of company stock worth $6,597,099. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Monday, August 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $176.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $172.90.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

