Horizen Reaches 1-Day Volume of $614,063.00 (ZEN)

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on November 27th. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $5.87 or 0.00157807 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Binance, COSS and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Horizen has traded down 29.9% against the U.S. dollar. Horizen has a total market capitalization of $30.79 million and $614,063.00 worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.43 or 0.01866342 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.75 or 0.00477192 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00039148 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00035465 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009301 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003832 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (CRYPTO:ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 5,245,488 coins. The official message board for Horizen is forum.zensystem.io. Horizen’s official website is horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS, DragonEX, Upbit, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, BiteBTC, Binance, Bittrex, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

