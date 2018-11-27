Hotel Chocolat Group (HOTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Monday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

