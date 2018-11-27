Hotel Chocolat Group (HOTC) Receives “Buy” Rating from Liberum Capital

Posted by on Nov 27th, 2018

Share on StockTwits

Liberum Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Hotel Chocolat Group (LON:HOTC) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 410 ($5.36) price target on the stock.

Separately, Peel Hunt initiated coverage on Hotel Chocolat Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 31st. They set a buy rating and a GBX 300 ($3.92) target price on the stock.

Shares of HOTC opened at GBX 320.50 ($4.19) on Monday. Hotel Chocolat Group has a 12-month low of GBX 238 ($3.11) and a 12-month high of GBX 405 ($5.29).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.10 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 22nd. This is an increase from Hotel Chocolat Group’s previous dividend of $0.60.

About Hotel Chocolat Group

Hotel Chocolat Group plc manufactures, distributes, and retails chocolates under the Hotel Chocolat brand name in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. It offers a range of chocolates, including self-purchase, gift and occasion, and rare and vintage chocolates, as well as drinking chocolates, cocoa-infused alcohols, and cocoa-based beauty products.

Read More: How analysts view the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hotel Chocolat Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Leave a Reply