Hourglass Capital LLC Takes Position in Amgen, Inc. (AMGN)

Hourglass Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 20,035.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 287,337 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 285,910 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 247,420 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,671,000 after purchasing an additional 9,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 16,559 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 5,525 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cann reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $193.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Monday, September 10th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $224.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, August 28th. Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price objective on shares of Amgen in a research report on Friday, October 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Amgen presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $204.55.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $194.30 on Tuesday. Amgen, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $163.31 and a fifty-two week high of $210.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $122.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The medical research company reported $3.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.24. Amgen had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 54.14%. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen, Inc. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 16th will be given a $1.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 15th. This represents a $5.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, nephrology, and neuroscience. The company's products include Evenity to treat osteoporosis in postmenopausal women; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha to treat coronary diseases; Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Parsabiv to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism (sHPT); and Aimovig for the prevention of migraine.

