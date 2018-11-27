Hyper Price Reaches $0.0084 (HYPER)

Hyper (CURRENCY:HYPER) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Hyper has a market cap of $0.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of Hyper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hyper has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. One Hyper coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0084 or 0.00000128 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Bitswift (BITS) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00002034 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Crave (CRAVE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0163 or 0.00000433 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000288 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded 158% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00009910 BTC.

About Hyper

Hyper is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 25th, 2014. The Reddit community for Hyper is /r/hypercrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hyper’s official Twitter account is @hypercrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Hyper is hypercrypto.com.

Buying and Selling Hyper

Hyper can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyper directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyper should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyper using one of the exchanges listed above.

