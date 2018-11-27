IBERIABANK (IBKC) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, November 16th. Stephens set a $85.00 price target on shares of IBERIABANK and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 6th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of IBERIABANK from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, November 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $86.25.

NASDAQ IBKC opened at $74.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.36. IBERIABANK has a 52 week low of $69.69 and a 52 week high of $87.55.

IBERIABANK (NASDAQ:IBKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.06. IBERIABANK had a net margin of 18.32% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The business had revenue of $312.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. IBERIABANK’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that IBERIABANK will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from IBERIABANK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. IBERIABANK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.90%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 26.1% in the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 4,388 shares of the bank’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 907 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 31.0% in the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 24.4% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 103,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 20,300 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 25.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,277,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,607,000 after acquiring an additional 458,810 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in shares of IBERIABANK by 9.8% in the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 9,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.87% of the company’s stock.

IBERIABANK Company Profile

IBERIABANK Corporation operates as the holding company for IBERIABANK that provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It offers various commercial, consumer, mortgage, and private banking products and services; cash management services; deposit and annuity products; and brokerage services, as well as sells variable annuities.

