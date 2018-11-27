IDOL COIN (IDOL) One Day Volume Tops $139.00

IDOL COIN (CURRENCY:IDOL) traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 26th. One IDOL COIN token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. IDOL COIN has a market capitalization of $0.00 and $139.00 worth of IDOL COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, IDOL COIN has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009355 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003763 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $115.09 or 0.03040564 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00025911 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.85 or 0.00128151 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00186601 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $319.17 or 0.08432235 BTC.

About IDOL COIN

IDOL COIN’s total supply is 77,700,000,000 tokens. IDOL COIN’s official website is idolco.in/en. IDOL COIN’s official Twitter account is @IDOL_COIN_.

IDOL COIN Token Trading

IDOL COIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDOL COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDOL COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy IDOL COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

