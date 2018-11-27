IFP Advisors Inc Cuts Position in Boeing Co (BA)

IFP Advisors Inc cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 3,470 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $9,854,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $101,000. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $125,000. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $142,000. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Boeing during the second quarter valued at about $163,000. Institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Diana L. Sands sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.07, for a total value of $1,750,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jenette E. Ramos sold 1,640 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.52, for a total transaction of $602,732.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 26th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and set a $360.00 price target (up from $350.00) on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $410.21.

Shares of NYSE:BA opened at $316.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $177.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07. Boeing Co has a 12 month low of $264.72 and a 12 month high of $394.28.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 24th. The aircraft producer reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $25.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.84 billion. Boeing had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 4,176.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Boeing Co will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.71 per share. This represents a $6.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 8th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.81%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight, and launch systems and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

