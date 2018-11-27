IGM Financial Inc. (IGIFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

IGM Financial Inc. (OTCMKTS:IGIFF) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on IGIFF shares. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 30th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Monday, October 29th. Finally, Scotiabank restated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th.

IGIFF stock opened at $24.86 on Friday. IGM Financial has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $35.75.

IGM Financial Company Profile

IGM Financial Inc manages and distributes investment funds and other managed asset products in Canada. The company operates through Investors Group, Mackenzie Investments, and Corporate and Other segments. The company also offers financial planning services, including investment, tax, retirement, education, risk management, and estate planning; strategic investment planning programs; mutual funds; managed asset and multi-manager investment programs; iProfile, a portfolio management program; and separately managed accounts and fee-based brokerage accounts.

