Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) Position Lessened by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 72,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,219 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $10,170,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ITW. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target (down from $160.00) on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Wednesday, October 17th. Gordon Haskett assumed coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a report on Friday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $130.00 price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $135.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.38 and a 12-month high of $179.07.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 63.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.70%.

Illinois Tool Works announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

