Independence Realty Trust (IRT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. It is focused on acquiring and owning well-located garden-style and mid-rise apartment properties. The Company owns apartment properties primarily in Arizona, Colorado, Georgia, Indiana, Texas and Virginia. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is based in United States. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on IRT. Compass Point reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Independence Realty Trust in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Boenning Scattergood initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.25 target price for the company. B. Riley lowered their target price on Independence Realty Trust from $11.00 to $10.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 5th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Independence Realty Trust in a report on Monday, November 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.75.

Shares of Independence Realty Trust stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $879.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. Independence Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $10.59.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.14). Independence Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.83% and a net margin of 9.81%. The firm had revenue of $48.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Independence Realty Trust will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Ross sold 7,966 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.51, for a total transaction of $75,756.66. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,339.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 70.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 6,027 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 213,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after purchasing an additional 7,094 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 221,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,333,000 after purchasing an additional 7,268 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 161,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 51,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 7,908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 59 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 16,120 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

