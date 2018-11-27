Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 56,908 Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (CLNC)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate Inc (NYSE:CLNC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 56,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,236,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CLNC. CWM LLC lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 185.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 3,177 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Colony Credit Real Estate during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Colony Credit Real Estate by 1,010.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares during the period. 19.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Colony Credit Real Estate from $23.50 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Colony Credit Real Estate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 15th.

CLNC opened at $17.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a current ratio of 4.48. Colony Credit Real Estate Inc has a 12 month low of $16.90 and a 12 month high of $23.23.

Colony Credit Real Estate (NYSE:CLNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $29.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.10 million. Colony Credit Real Estate had a net margin of 12.88% and a return on equity of 5.75%. As a group, analysts predict that Colony Credit Real Estate Inc will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 30th will be issued a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%.

Colony Credit Real Estate Profile

Colony Credit Real Estate, Inc operates as a commercial real estate (CRE) credit real estate investment trust in the United States. It focuses on originating, acquiring, financing, and managing a portfolio of CRE senior mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, debt securities, and net leased properties.

