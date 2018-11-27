Independent Advisor Alliance Lowers Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW)

Independent Advisor Alliance lessened its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,735 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Kaizen Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 151.0% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 540.9% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 220.1% in the third quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 797 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC boosted its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 277.2% in the second quarter. Sun Life Financial INC now owns 826 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. Finally, Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth about $117,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illinois Tool Works alerts:

NYSE:ITW opened at $135.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.62. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $119.38 and a one year high of $179.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.26.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 63.11% and a net margin of 12.69%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 31st will be paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 28th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.70%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 13th. Wells Fargo & Co set a $145.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $146.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Citigroup set a $148.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $131.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Illinois Tool Works presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.18.

WARNING: This report was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international trademark and copyright legislation. The legal version of this report can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/independent-advisor-alliance-lowers-holdings-in-illinois-tool-works-inc-itw.html.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Illinois Tool Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illinois Tool Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.