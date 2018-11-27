Independent Advisor Alliance Sells 6,241 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL)

Independent Advisor Alliance reduced its holdings in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,241 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.8% during the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 267,061 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $15,444,000 after buying an additional 78,675 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% during the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 888,586 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,387,000 after buying an additional 18,641 shares during the period. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 935,217 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,084,000 after buying an additional 30,127 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 44.6% during the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 509,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,457,000 after buying an additional 157,031 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.3% during the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 334,754 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $19,612,000 after buying an additional 10,664 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Delta Air Lines news, Director William H. Easter III sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.47, for a total value of $175,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DAL shares. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $67.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. Imperial Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (up from $71.00) on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, September 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 4th. Deutsche Bank upgraded shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 17th. Finally, Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.93.

NYSE:DAL opened at $56.71 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.94. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $48.52 and a 12 month high of $60.79.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 11th. The transportation company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $11.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 7.87% and a return on equity of 27.72%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 7th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 6th. Delta Air Lines’s payout ratio is 28.40%.

