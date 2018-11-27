Independent Research Reiterates €57.00 Price Target for Indus (INH)

Independent Research set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on Indus (ETR:INH) in a research note released on Friday morning. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on INH. Commerzbank set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. HSBC set a €76.00 ($88.37) price target on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. equinet set a €55.70 ($64.77) price target on shares of Indus and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €66.80 ($77.67) price target on shares of Indus and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €61.10 ($71.05).

ETR:INH opened at €41.20 ($47.91) on Friday. Indus has a 12-month low of €53.90 ($62.67) and a 12-month high of €66.20 ($76.98).

About Indus

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

