Infineon Technologies (IFNNF) Earning Somewhat Positive News Coverage, Study Finds

Press coverage about Infineon Technologies (OTCMKTS:IFNNF) has trended somewhat positive this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Infineon Technologies earned a news impact score of 0.71 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

IFNNF opened at $19.20 on Tuesday. Infineon Technologies has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $31.25.

IFNNF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Independent Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Infineon Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy”.

About Infineon Technologies

Infineon Technologies AG designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductors and system solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Japan, and Americas. It operates in four segments: Automotive, Industrial Power Control, Power Management & Multimarket, and Chip Card & Security.

