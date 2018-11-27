Inseego Corp (INSG) Director Jeffrey Tuder Sells 26,353 Shares of Stock

Inseego Corp (NASDAQ:INSG) Director Jeffrey Tuder sold 26,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,451.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 110,765 shares in the company, valued at $405,399.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jeffrey Tuder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 21st, Jeffrey Tuder sold 26,258 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.66, for a total transaction of $96,104.28.

On Monday, November 19th, Jeffrey Tuder sold 12,685 shares of Inseego stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.70, for a total transaction of $46,934.50.

Shares of NASDAQ INSG opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. Inseego Corp has a one year low of $1.50 and a one year high of $4.49.

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $50.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.59 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Inseego Corp will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $156,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $380,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Inseego during the third quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on INSG shares. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Inseego from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $2.25 to $4.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Inseego from $3.00 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Inseego from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Inseego in a research report on Friday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Lake Street Capital set a $5.00 price target on shares of Inseego and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Inseego currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS), Internet of Things (IoT), and mobile solutions worldwide. The company sells SaaS, software, and service solutions across multiple IoT vertical markets, including fleet management and vehicle telematics, aviation, usage-based insurance, stolen vehicle recovery, asset tracking and monitoring, business connectivity, and subscription management.

