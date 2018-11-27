Insider Buying: Astea International Inc. (ATEA) Major Shareholder Purchases 4,200 Shares of Stock

Astea International Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATEA) major shareholder David Kanen acquired 4,200 shares of Astea International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $25,242.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

David Kanen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 15th, David Kanen acquired 375 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,306.25.

On Thursday, November 8th, David Kanen acquired 2,597 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.01 per share, for a total transaction of $15,607.97.

On Wednesday, October 24th, David Kanen acquired 1,177 shares of Astea International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,062.00.

Shares of ATEA opened at $6.79 on Tuesday. Astea International Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $7.48. The firm has a market cap of $21.89 million, a PE ratio of 38.06 and a beta of -1.36.

Astea International (OTCMKTS:ATEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 14th. The software maker reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Astea International had a net margin of 3.29% and a negative return on equity of 21.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.13 million for the quarter.

Astea International Company Profile

Astea International Inc develops, markets, and supports service management software solutions worldwide. It offers Astea Alliance, a service management software that addresses the service lifecycle applications, including lead generation, project quotation, service and billing, and asset retirement; and integrates and optimizes business processes for campaigns, call center, depot repair, field service, logistics, projects, and sales and order processing applications.

