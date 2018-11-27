Insider Selling: BorgWarner Inc. (BWA) Director Sells 10,003 Shares of Stock

BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Director Alexis P. Michas sold 10,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.99, for a total transaction of $400,019.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,223 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,128,137.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

BorgWarner stock traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $39.01. The stock had a trading volume of 130,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,757. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52 week low of $35.71 and a 52 week high of $58.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. BorgWarner had a net margin of 5.26% and a return on equity of 22.68%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 3rd will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 30th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.48%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BWA shares. Buckingham Research reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on shares of BorgWarner in a report on Thursday, October 25th. Bank of America raised shares of BorgWarner from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BWA. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in BorgWarner in the 3rd quarter worth $146,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 4,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 5,267 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,218 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter valued at about $237,000. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BorgWarner Company Profile

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine and Drivetrain. The Engine segment develops and manufactures turbochargers; and timing systems, such as timing chains, variable cam timing products, crankshaft and camshaft sprockets, tensioners, guides and snubbers, front-wheel drive transmission chains, four-wheel drive chains for light vehicles, and hybrid power transmission chains.

