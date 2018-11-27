Insider Selling: Gooch & Housego (GHH) Insider Sells 702 Shares of Stock

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) insider Gary Bullard sold 702 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($17.47), for a total value of £9,385.74 ($12,264.13).

Shares of Gooch & Housego stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.13) on Tuesday, reaching GBX 1,410 ($18.42). 27,760 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,734. Gooch & Housego has a 1-year low of GBX 1,195 ($15.61) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,540 ($20.12).

Gooch & Housego (LON:GHH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 27th. The company reported GBX 57.20 ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 56.20 ($0.73) by GBX 1 ($0.01).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.10 ($0.09) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.5%. This is a boost from Gooch & Housego’s previous dividend of $4.20. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 24th.

Separately, FinnCap reiterated a “corporate” rating on shares of Gooch & Housego in a research report on Thursday, October 4th.

About Gooch & Housego

Gooch & Housego PLC researches, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells photonic systems, components, and instrumentation in the United States, continental Europe, the United Kingdom, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Aerospace & Defence, Life Sciences, Industrial, and Scientific Research.

