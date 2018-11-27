Insider Selling: Marcus Corp (MCS) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Marcus Corp (NYSE:MCS) Director Philip L. Milstein sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $211,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 45,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,563.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Marcus stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $42.30. 120,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,734. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Marcus Corp has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $44.61.

Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $170.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.47 million. Marcus had a return on equity of 12.54% and a net margin of 11.46%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marcus Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 26th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 23rd. Marcus’s payout ratio is 38.96%.

A number of analysts recently commented on MCS shares. B. Riley cut Marcus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.50 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 26th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the second quarter worth about $258,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $4,341,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Marcus in the third quarter worth about $2,198,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Marcus by 35.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 104,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,380,000 after buying an additional 27,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Marcus by 6.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after buying an additional 5,678 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.31% of the company’s stock.

About Marcus

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts. As of December 28, 2017, the company operated approximately 69 movie theatres with 895 screens in Wisconsin, Illinois, Iowa, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, and Ohio; owned or managed approximately 4,841 hotel and resort rooms; and 19 hotels, resorts, and other properties for third parties in nine states.

