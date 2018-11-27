Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) Director Sells 820 Shares of Stock

Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NASDAQ:NCBS) Director Thomas L. Herlache sold 820 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.36, for a total transaction of $42,935.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ NCBS traded down $1.35 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.21. The company had a trading volume of 375 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,494. Nicolet Bankshares Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.02 and a fifty-two week high of $59.47. The firm has a market cap of $507.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Get Nicolet Bankshares alerts:

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $37.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.20 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 24.34% and a return on equity of 10.87%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nicolet Bankshares Inc will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NCBS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Hovde Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Nicolet Bankshares in a research report on Monday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Nicolet Bankshares by 7.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 79,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,376,000 after acquiring an additional 5,507 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 138,409 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 28,384 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,217 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 450,597 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.82% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Insider Selling: Nicolet Bankshares Inc (NCBS) Director Sells 820 Shares of Stock” was posted by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this report on another website, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US & international copyright and trademark laws. The legal version of this report can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/insider-selling-nicolet-bankshares-inc-ncbs-director-sells-820-shares-of-stock.html.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Nicolet Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nicolet Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.