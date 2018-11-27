Insider Selling: Trimble Inc (TRMB) SVP Sells 2,400 Shares of Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) SVP Darryl R. Matthews sold 2,400 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $89,304.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,023.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NASDAQ TRMB traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $36.92. 1,060,800 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,264,187. The company has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a PE ratio of 28.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 2.45. Trimble Inc has a fifty-two week low of $32.01 and a fifty-two week high of $45.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.79.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $804.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $806.12 million. Trimble had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 16.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Trimble Inc will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Trimble by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 821,700 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $26,985,000 after purchasing an additional 13,300 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its position in Trimble by 11.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 14,130 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Trimble by 151.6% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 17,942 shares during the period. Natixis lifted its position in Trimble by 16.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 27,845 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $914,000 after purchasing an additional 3,968 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Trimble by 3.9% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,557,677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $182,514,000 after buying an additional 207,766 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TRMB shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 13th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Trimble from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Trimble currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.80.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; integrated workplace management services software; capital program and facility management solutions; field based data collection systems; and communication systems and back-office software.

