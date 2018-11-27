Insights Network (INSTAR) One Day Volume Hits $85,568.00

Insights Network (CURRENCY:INSTAR) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on November 27th. One Insights Network token can now be purchased for $0.0059 or 0.00000157 BTC on popular exchanges including Bancor Network, IDEX and Bibox. In the last seven days, Insights Network has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. Insights Network has a total market capitalization of $817,092.00 and $85,568.00 worth of Insights Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insights Network alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00009315 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00003754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00026126 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.85 or 0.02635411 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00127619 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.99 or 0.00186236 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $329.78 or 0.08789841 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Insights Network Token Profile

Insights Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Insights Network’s total supply is 221,874,136 tokens and its circulating supply is 138,426,112 tokens. Insights Network’s official Twitter account is @instartoken. The official website for Insights Network is www.insights.network. The official message board for Insights Network is medium.com/@InsightsNetwork.

Insights Network Token Trading

Insights Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bibox and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insights Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insights Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Insights Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Insights Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insights Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.