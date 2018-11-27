Insolar Market Capitalization Tops $6.38 Million (INS)

Insolar (CURRENCY:INS) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 27th. Insolar has a market cap of $6.38 million and $410,726.00 worth of Insolar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insolar token can currently be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00005209 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox, Liqui, Kucoin and OKex. In the last week, Insolar has traded down 31.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Insolar Profile

Insolar’s launch date was August 1st, 2018. Insolar’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,500,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Insolar is /r/insolar/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Insolar’s official website is insolar.io. Insolar’s official message board is medium.com/insolar. Insolar’s official Twitter account is @insolario.

Insolar Token Trading

Insolar can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance, Coinrail, Kucoin, Liqui, Okcoin Korea, Radar Relay, Mercatox, OKex, Bithumb and Cobinhood. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insolar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Insolar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Insolar using one of the exchanges listed above.

