Integra Lifesciences (IART) Given News Sentiment Rating of -1.50

News headlines about Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) have been trending somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Integra Lifesciences earned a coverage optimism score of -1.50 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the life sciences company an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Wednesday, October 31st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price target on shares of Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

IART traded down $0.38 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.67. The company had a trading volume of 57,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 704,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. Integra Lifesciences has a one year low of $45.96 and a one year high of $67.50. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The business had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.89 million. Integra Lifesciences had a net margin of 5.49% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $2,949,456.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,475,927.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Barbara B. Hill purchased 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, for a total transaction of $199,699.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares in the company, valued at $3,416,235.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

