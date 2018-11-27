Integra Lifesciences (IART) Now Covered by UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group began coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the life sciences company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on IART. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley set a $68.00 price objective on Integra Lifesciences and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 11th. BidaskClub lowered Integra Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 18th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, October 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Integra Lifesciences from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.92.

Get Integra Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:IART traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.84. 473,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,947. Integra Lifesciences has a 1 year low of $45.96 and a 1 year high of $67.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 31st. The life sciences company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 5.49%. The firm had revenue of $365.85 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 31.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Barbara B. Hill bought 3,705 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $53.90 per share, with a total value of $199,699.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 63,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,416,235.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 46,676 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $2,949,456.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,475,927.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. We Are One Seven LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter worth $211,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $223,000. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 66,116.7% during the 3rd quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation acquired a new stake in shares of Integra Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $272,000. 85.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Integra Lifesciences

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

Further Reading: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Integra Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integra Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.