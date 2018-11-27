Interlink Electronics (LINK) and Xerox (XRX) Head-To-Head Review

Interlink Electronics (NASDAQ:LINK) and Xerox (NYSE:XRX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Xerox pays an annual dividend of $1.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Interlink Electronics does not pay a dividend. Xerox pays out 28.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Xerox has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.7% of Xerox shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.8% of Interlink Electronics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Xerox shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Interlink Electronics and Xerox, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Interlink Electronics 0 0 0 0 N/A Xerox 0 2 4 0 2.67

Xerox has a consensus target price of $35.88, suggesting a potential upside of 38.84%. Given Xerox’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Xerox is more favorable than Interlink Electronics.

Profitability

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Xerox’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Interlink Electronics 5.99% 7.39% 6.93% Xerox 0.34% 16.50% 5.63%

Volatility & Risk

Interlink Electronics has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its share price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Xerox has a beta of 1.13, meaning that its share price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Interlink Electronics and Xerox’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Interlink Electronics $11.15 million 1.99 $1.26 million N/A N/A Xerox $10.27 billion 0.60 $195.00 million $3.48 7.43

Xerox has higher revenue and earnings than Interlink Electronics.

Summary

Xerox beats Interlink Electronics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Interlink Electronics Company Profile

Interlink Electronics, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells force-sensing technologies that incorporate proprietary materials technology, and firmware and software products and custom solutions. Its products comprise sensor components, subassemblies, and modules that support cursor control and novel three dimensional user inputs. The company also provides FSR sensors; force sensing linear potentiometers for menu navigation and control; and integrated mouse modules and pointing solutions to various electronic devices. In addition, it offers human machine interface solutions that have various applications, including vehicle entry, vehicle multi-media control interface, rugged touch controls, presence detection, collision detection, speed and torque controls, biological monitoring, and others. The company serves Fortune 500 companies, start-ups, design houses, original design manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, and universities in various markets, such as consumer electronics, automotive, industrial, and medical through direct sales employees, as well as outside sales representatives and distributors. It operates in the United States, Asia and Middle East, Europe, and internationally. Interlink Electronics, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, California.

Xerox Company Profile

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers managed document services, including managed print services and multi-channel communication services, as well as a range of digital solutions, such as workflow automation services, content management, and digitization services. The company also provides desktop monochrome and color printers, and multifunction printers; copiers, digital printing presses and light production devices, and solutions; graphic communications and commercial printers; inkjet presses; and FreeFlow portfolio of software solutions for the automation and integration of print jobs processing. In addition, it sells paper products, wide-format systems, and global imaging systems network integration solutions. The company sells its products and services directly to its customers through sales force, as well as through independent agents, dealers, value-added resellers, systems integrators, and the Web. Xerox Corporation was founded in 1906 and is headquartered in Norwalk, Connecticut.

