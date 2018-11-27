International Paper Co (IP) Stake Increased by Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG

Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG increased its holdings in shares of International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares during the period. Vontobel Swiss Wealth Advisors AG’s holdings in International Paper were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IP. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. raised its holdings in International Paper by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,867,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $97,259,000 after acquiring an additional 745,170 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. raised its holdings in International Paper by 4,805.7% in the 3rd quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 733,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,073,000 after acquiring an additional 718,974 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in International Paper by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,477,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $121,793,000 after acquiring an additional 555,339 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in International Paper by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,723,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $232,184,000 after acquiring an additional 439,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in International Paper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,717,000. 81.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Paper alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Argus cut their price target on International Paper from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 29th. Barclays cut their price target on International Paper from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 21st. Stephens set a $57.00 price target on International Paper and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on International Paper from $67.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

In related news, SVP John V. Sims sold 4,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.35, for a total transaction of $256,803.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total value of $542,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of IP traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.13. The company had a trading volume of 822,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,508,353. International Paper Co has a twelve month low of $39.60 and a twelve month high of $66.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.93, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.53.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. International Paper had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 13.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that International Paper Co will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 14th. This is a positive change from International Paper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio is 57.31%.

International Paper announced that its board has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 9th that allows the company to buyback $430.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 2.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: This piece of content was first reported by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright legislation. The correct version of this piece of content can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/international-paper-co-ip-stake-increased-by-vontobel-swiss-wealth-advisors-ag.html.

About International Paper

International Paper Company operates as a paper and packaging company primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, North Africa, India, and Russia. It operates through three segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment manufactures containerboards, including linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for International Paper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Paper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.