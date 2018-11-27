Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCJ) Stake Boosted by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCJ) by 9.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,308 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Financial Private Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 12,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 35,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after buying an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 426,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,990,000 after buying an additional 3,115 shares in the last quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 179,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,784,000 after buying an additional 3,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000.

NYSEARCA:BSCJ opened at $21.04 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $20.92 and a 12-month high of $21.29.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.0354 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2019 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 19th.

