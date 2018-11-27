Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (RYT) Position Trimmed by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc reduced its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 64.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,808 shares during the quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RYT. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $104,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $137,000.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF stock opened at $150.26 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $138.92 and a 52-week high of $171.04.

