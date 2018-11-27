Investment Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for November, 27th (COHR, CWK, CYTK, ESRX, HES, HRC, MASI, MCD, OSAGF, PFE)

Investment Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Tuesday, November 27th:

Vertical Group began coverage on shares of Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR). The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Cranswick (LON:CWK) had its add rating reissued by analysts at Numis Securities Ltd. They currently have a GBX 3,450 ($45.08) price target on the stock.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “Valuation and potential impediments to achieving it. We maintain our Buy rating and $21 price target. We highlight that omecamtiv, partnered globally with Amgen, drives the lion’s share of our current valuation (>80%). Our price target is based on our clinical net present value (NPV) model. We believe this method is appropriate in capturing the value of the clinical stage pipeline by allowing us to flex multiple assumptions, including the chance of success, peak sales estimates, and year of commercial launch.””

Express Scripts (NASDAQ:ESRX) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Express Scripts has outperformed the industry in the past year. The company has been gaining from strong performance by the core PBM unit. Developments in the company’s Inside Rx program also buoy optimism. Further, its recently-acquired eviCore's complementary medical-benefit solutions are likely to build a comprehensive PBM solution worldwide. Introduction of Flex Formulary and myDataSense by the company are positive developments. The company is also getting acquired by Cigna by December 2018. However, Express Scripts currently faces persistent drug pricing issue. Express Scripts announced that its biggest customer and leading health insurer Anthem is not likely to extend the PBM agreement with the company anymore. Furthermore, the company has currently suspended share repurchase program because of the merger agreement with Cigna. Express Scripts has not provided any guidance for 2018.”

Hess (NYSE:HES) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Bank of America Corp. Bank of America Corp currently has a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hill-Rom exited the fiscal 2018 on a strong note with fourth-quarter earnings and revenues beating the respective Zacks Consensus Estimate. Adjusted earnings increased 23% in the quarter, the 13th consecutive quarter of double-digit growth. The company saw a solid increase in revenues on robust domestic growth, driven by a sturdy performance in Patient Support Systems and Front Line Care. The company is currently focusing on product innovation. For the full year, it has achieved more than $300 million as new product revenues. In 2019, the company expects to generate more than $400 million in new product revenue, exceeding its 2020 objective one year in advance. Over the past three months, Hill-Rom outperformed its industry. On the flip side, international revenues declined with a dip in sales in Asia-Pacific. Also, foreign exchange and a tough competitive landscape remain headwinds.”

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Masimo outperformed its industry in a year’s time. The company’s key Product revenue segment has been witnessing strong growth. The company is also seeing strong demand for its SET pulse oximetry products and rainbow platform. Expansion in gross and operating margins in the last couple of quarters is noteworthy. Management is optimistic about Masimo’s alliance with Philips. Increased R&D expenses imply greater focus on innovation. Management is also hopeful about receiving FDA clearance for ORi. In fact, the company recently received FDA approval for RD SET sensors with Masimo Measure-through Motion and Low Perfusion SET pulse oximetry. A raised guidance for 2018 paints a bright picture. On the flip side, Masimo’s Royalty and Other segment have been sluggish in recent times. Furthermore, the company faces fierce competition from the MedTech bigwigs. The stock is overvalued at the moment. “

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “McDonald’s impressive earnings surprise history, various sales and digital initiatives as well as positive comparable sales have helped the stock to outperform its industry in the past six months. Also, earning estimate for 2018 have increased over the past month. Furthermore, increased focus on delivery and accelerated deployment of Experience of the Future restaurants in the United States should boost its performance. These apart, the company’s efforts to drive growth in International Lead & High Growth Markets bode well. In fact, global comps at McDonald’s have been positive over the trailing 13 quarters. Yet, high labor costs and currency headwinds remain major concerns. Moreover, revenues have been under pressure for quite some time due to strategic refranchising initiatives. Even its heightened focus on refranchising should cut the capital requirements and facilitate EPS growth.”

Osram Licht (OTCMKTS:OSAGF) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) was given a $54.00 price target by analysts at Atlantic Securities. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Shares of Pool have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. In fact, third-quarter 2018 marked the 33rd consecutive quarter of year-over-year sales growth for Pool. Top-line growth can be primarily attributed to improved performance of its base business. Notably, the company should continue benefiting in the near term, backed by base business sales growth and favorable trends in the housing market. Pool also raised its full-year guidance. In addition, continuous growth in remodel and replacement sectors of its business is a major positive. The company’s leading market share position and opportunistic expansion strategies position it well for revenue growth. Nonetheless, seasonality of Pool’s business and macroeconomic headwinds due to expanded global presence create headwinds.”

Royal Bank of Scotland Group (NYSE:RBS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc is the holding company of one of the world’s largest banking and financial services groups, with a market capitalisation of £62.8 billion at the end of 2006. Headquartered in Edinburgh, the Group operates in the UK, US and internationally through its two principal subsidiaries, the Royal Bank and NatWest. Both the Royal Bank and NatWest are major UK clearing banks whose origins go back over 275 years. In the US, the Group’s subsidiary Citizens is ranked the eighth largest commercial banking organisation by deposits. The Group has a large and diversified customer base and provides a wide range of products and services to personal, commercial and large corporate and institutional customers. “

REMY COINTREAU/ADR (OTCMKTS:REMYY) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Remy Cointreau SA is an operator of Wine & Spirits market. The company’s portfolio consists of Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, the Cointreau liqueur as well as the Metaxa, Mount Gay, St-Rémy, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore and The Botanist spirits. Remy Cointreau SA is headquartered in Cognac, France. “

RumbleON (OTCMKTS:RMBL) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “RumbleON, Inc. provides internet based services. The Company operates an e-commerce platform for consumers and dealers to buy, sell, trade and finance pre-owned recreation vehicles. It primarily focuses on pre-owned Harley Davidson motorcycles. RumbleON, Inc. is based in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “The RMR Group Inc. primarily provides management services to publicly owned real estate investment trusts and real estate operating companies. The RMR Group Inc. is headquartered in Newton, MA. “

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. is a corporation that intends to qualify as a REIT for U.S. federal incoming tax purposes and that expects to invest in, acquire, own, lease, reposition and manage a diverse portfolio of necessity-based retail properties. This includes primarily, well located community and neighborhood shopping centers, anchored by national or regional supermarkets and drugstores. The company may also acquire other retail properties, including power centers, regional malls lifestyle centers and single-tenant retail locations that are leased to national, regional and local tenants. In addition, the Company may supplement its direct purchases of retail properties with first mortgages or second mortgages, mezzanine loans, bridge or other loans or debt investments related to retail properties, in each case provided that the underlying real estate meets the Company’s criteria for direct investment. “

Talktalk Telecom Group (LON:TALK) had its price target boosted by Macquarie from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 170 ($2.22). Macquarie currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm currently has a $217.00 target price on the stock. The analysts wrote, “: $217 PT. Vertex released their first Ph3 top-line data for their cystic fibrosis triple regimen for homozygous and heterozygous patients. No change to our estimates. We already assumed 100% probability of success for the HetMin opportunity. Our 2025 cystic fibrosis peak estimate is $7.5B vs current 2018 estimated sales of $3B.””

