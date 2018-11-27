Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Hugo Boss (BOSS)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Hugo Boss (ETR: BOSS) in the last few weeks:

11/27/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/26/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/21/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Bank of America Corp. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2018 – Hugo Boss had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

11/16/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €68.00 ($79.07) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/16/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.30 ($77.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/15/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/14/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/12/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €64.00 ($74.42) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/7/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.30 ($77.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at Independent Research GmbH. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €70.00 ($81.40) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Baader Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at equinet AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/30/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at Warburg Research. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/26/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €78.00 ($90.70) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2018 – Hugo Boss had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

10/18/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €62.00 ($72.09) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/11/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/10/2018 – Hugo Boss had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at equinet AG.

10/9/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €80.00 ($93.02) price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €81.00 ($94.19) price target on by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €84.00 ($97.67) price target on by analysts at HSBC Holdings plc. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/5/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €72.00 ($83.72) price target on by analysts at Societe Generale. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €66.30 ($77.09) price target on by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They now have a “sell” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Commerzbank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/4/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €82.00 ($95.35) price target on by analysts at Hauck & Aufhaeuser. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/3/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €87.00 ($101.16) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/1/2018 – Hugo Boss was given a new €85.00 ($98.84) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

ETR:BOSS traded down €0.64 ($0.74) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €62.34 ($72.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 187,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,526. Hugo Boss AG has a 1 year low of €61.15 ($71.10) and a 1 year high of €81.34 ($94.58).

HUGO BOSS AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes fashion and accessories for men and women worldwide. It offers modern apparel, eveningwear, sportswear, casualwear, shoes, and leather accessories, as well as licensed fragrances, eyewear, watches, children's fashion, home textiles, and writing instruments.

