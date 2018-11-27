Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)

Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders acquired 1,021 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 656% compared to the typical volume of 135 put options.

NYSE:DGX opened at $94.83 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.90. Quest Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $90.54 and a fifty-two week high of $116.49.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 15.71%. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics will post 6.56 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DGX shares. Mizuho set a $108.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 20th. Argus set a $106.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 24th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research report on Friday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Quest Diagnostics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DGX. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 38.7% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,109,526 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,459,000 after buying an additional 1,147,470 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1,914.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 743,856 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $81,780,000 after buying an additional 706,933 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Quest Diagnostics by 57.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,781,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $195,845,000 after buying an additional 648,706 shares during the period. Tavio Capital LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,866,000. Finally, Montag & Caldwell LLC purchased a new position in Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,503,000. 86.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “Investors Buy High Volume of Put Options on Quest Diagnostics (DGX)” was reported by Macon Daily and is the sole property of of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this article on another publication, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of US and international copyright and trademark law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/investors-buy-high-volume-of-put-options-on-quest-diagnostics-dgx.html.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

See Also: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.