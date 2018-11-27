Investors Purchase High Volume of Aerojet Rocketdyne Call Options (AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings Inc (NYSE:AJRD) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors purchased 4,252 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 771% compared to the typical daily volume of 488 call options.

In other news, Director Martin Turchin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.78, for a total transaction of $188,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,235,857. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Aerojet Rocketdyne by 801.6% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 3,877 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $222,000. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Aerojet Rocketdyne during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000.

Aerojet Rocketdyne stock opened at $33.68 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Aerojet Rocketdyne has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $38.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of 45.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.91.

Aerojet Rocketdyne (NYSE:AJRD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 30th. The aerospace company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.13. Aerojet Rocketdyne had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $497.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Aerojet Rocketdyne’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aerojet Rocketdyne will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Aerojet Rocketdyne from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 21st.

About Aerojet Rocketdyne

Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerospace and defense products and systems in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Aerospace and Defense, and Real Estate. The Aerospace and Defense segment offers aerospace and defense products and systems for the United States government, including the Department of Defense, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration, and aerospace and defense prime contractors.

