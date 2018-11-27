Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Ambarella (AMBA)

Ambarella Inc (NASDAQ:AMBA) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders acquired 2,679 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 533% compared to the average daily volume of 423 put options.

In related news, VP Christopher Day sold 1,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.77, for a total value of $52,735.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,358.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $710,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 43,609 shares of company stock valued at $1,628,876. 5.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,407,044 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $93,104,000 after buying an additional 57,943 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 626,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,245,000 after buying an additional 116,704 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 322,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,485,000 after buying an additional 13,212 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 10,099 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth about $330,000. 70.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMBA stock opened at $33.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.69 and a beta of 1.13. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $30.00 and a 52 week high of $66.23.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.27 million. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 1.40% and a negative return on equity of 0.71%. On average, analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMBA. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Monday, November 12th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ambarella from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 3rd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ambarella from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 16th. Dougherty & Co decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Ambarella has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.45.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

