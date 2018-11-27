iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 49.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 13,249 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 170.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,485,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $667,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,454,493 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.7% in the second quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 102,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,506,000 after purchasing an additional 21,642 shares in the last quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Iberiabank Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 116.6% in the third quarter. Iberiabank Corp now owns 228,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,808,000 after purchasing an additional 123,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 21.9% in the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 47,540 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,786,000 after purchasing an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TLT opened at $114.88 on Tuesday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $111.90 and a fifty-two week high of $128.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.2747 dividend. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 1st.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: “iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (TLT) Shares Sold by Clearstead Advisors LLC” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/ishares-20-year-treasury-bond-etf-tlt-shares-sold-by-clearstead-advisors-llc.html.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Recommended Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.