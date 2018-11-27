iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (IVV) Shares Bought by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,675 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IVV. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 91.4% in the second quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 154.7% in the third quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 95.6% in the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period.

IVV stock opened at $269.47 on Tuesday. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $254.77 and a twelve month high of $296.69.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

