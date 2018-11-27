iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) Shares Bought by Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd

Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 2,224.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 381,069 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364,672 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 6.5% of Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $34,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 10,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after buying an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 706 shares in the last quarter. Vista Investment Management lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL stock opened at $81.75 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63.

