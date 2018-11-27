iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $102.27

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $102.27 and last traded at $102.40, with a volume of 204402 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $103.08.

Get iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 7th. Investors of record on Friday, November 2nd were given a $0.461 dividend. This represents a $5.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. This is an increase from iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 1st.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMB. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after buying an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 7,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $447,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 27,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the last quarter.

WARNING: This article was first published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are accessing this article on another website, it was illegally copied and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright legislation. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/11/27/ishares-jp-morgan-usd-emerging-markets-bond-etf-emb-sets-new-52-week-low-at-102-27.html.

About iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB)

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

Recommended Story: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.