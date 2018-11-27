iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (IVE) Shares Bought by Advisory Alpha LLC

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,001 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 804 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 78.0% in the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.3% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 11,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 47,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% during the third quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. now owns 13,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IVE opened at $109.87 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $105.81 and a one year high of $121.12.

About iShares S&P 500 Value ETF

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

