Itau Unibanco Holding SA (ITUB) Position Reduced by Banco Santander S.A.

Banco Santander S.A. lowered its position in Itau Unibanco Holding SA (NYSE:ITUB) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,477,796 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 210,697 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco comprises approximately 0.7% of Banco Santander S.A.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Banco Santander S.A. owned about 0.08% of Itau Unibanco worth $60,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 47,059,436 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $516,713,000 after acquiring an additional 20,108,356 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,972,418 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $252,237,000 after acquiring an additional 2,296,805 shares during the period. Capital Growth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 62.6% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Growth Management LP now owns 9,870,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $108,373,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,000 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,164,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,132,000 after acquiring an additional 407,872 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Itau Unibanco by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,264,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $90,741,000 after acquiring an additional 102,757 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ITUB. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Itau Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Itau Unibanco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

Shares of ITUB opened at $12.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Itau Unibanco Holding SA has a 1-year low of $9.85 and a 1-year high of $16.98. The company has a market cap of $87.86 billion, a PE ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14.

Itau Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 29th. The bank reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25. Itau Unibanco had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business had revenue of $7.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.96 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Itau Unibanco Holding SA will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.0039 per share. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.36%. This is a boost from Itau Unibanco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 3rd. Itau Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.39%.

Itau Unibanco Company Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate clients in Brazil and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It accepts demand, savings, and time deposits; and offers payroll, mortgage, personal, vehicle, and corporate loans, as well as very small, small, and middle market loans.

