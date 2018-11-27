J C Penney Company Inc (JCP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $3.83 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that J C Penney Company Inc (NYSE:JCP) will report sales of $3.83 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for J C Penney’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.93 billion and the lowest is $3.76 billion. J C Penney posted sales of $4.03 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J C Penney will report full-year sales of $12.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $11.76 billion to $12.16 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $11.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.49 billion to $12.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J C Penney.

J C Penney (NYSE:JCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 15th. The department store operator reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.81 billion. J C Penney had a negative return on equity of 13.97% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on JCP shares. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of J C Penney in a research note on Thursday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J C Penney from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 14th. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $2.00 target price on J C Penney and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on J C Penney from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.02.

Shares of JCP stock opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $411.72 million, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.97. J C Penney has a 1 year low of $1.04 and a 1 year high of $4.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 36.1% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 103,600 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 19.9% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 177,732 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 29,515 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 132.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 68,228 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 38,858 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of J C Penney by 4.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,030,272 shares of the department store operator’s stock worth $2,423,000 after buying an additional 47,745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in J C Penney by 1.5% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,675,774 shares of the department store operator’s stock valued at $8,602,000 after purchasing an additional 54,458 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.99% of the company’s stock.

J. C. Penney Company, Inc, through its subsidiary J. C. Penney Corporation, Inc, sells merchandise through department stores. The company primarily sells family apparel and footwear, accessories, fine and fashion jewelry, beauty products, home furnishings, and large appliances; and provides services, including styling salon, optical, portrait photography, custom decorating, and home services.

