Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (JEC) Shares Sold by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its position in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,800 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Jacobs Engineering Group were worth $2,479,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 103.3% during the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,417 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group by 88.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,137 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $148,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $163,000. Institutional investors own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on JEC shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Jacobs Engineering Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 9th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Jacobs Engineering Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

JEC stock opened at $65.27 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc has a one year low of $55.21 and a one year high of $82.24.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 20th. The construction company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 1.19% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. Analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group Inc will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Jacobs Engineering Group Company Profile

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides technical, professional, and construction services. It offers project services that include engineering, architectural, interiors, design, planning, and related services, as well as planning, scheduling, procurement, estimating, cost engineering, project accounting and delivery, safety, and other support services.

