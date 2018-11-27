Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Buys New Stake in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT (EMGF)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT (BATS:EMGF) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 19,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $847,000.

Separately, Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new position in ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT in the second quarter worth about $285,000.

Shares of EMGF stock opened at $40.95 on Tuesday. ISHARES INC/EDGE MSCI MULTIFACT has a 52 week low of $39.80 and a 52 week high of $53.73.

