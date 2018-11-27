Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $880,000 Holdings in CECO Environmental Corp. (CECE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,900 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC owned approximately 0.32% of CECO Environmental worth $880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CECE. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,937 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 315.3% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 27,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 20,550 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 302,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 329,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after acquiring an additional 29,400 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CECE has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised CECO Environmental from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 8th. BidaskClub downgraded CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 12th. Roth Capital set a $8.00 price objective on CECO Environmental and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on CECO Environmental from $7.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. CECO Environmental currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Shares of CECE stock opened at $7.86 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $284.15 million, a PE ratio of 54.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.92. CECO Environmental Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $9.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $88.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.50 million. CECO Environmental had a positive return on equity of 2.81% and a negative net margin of 6.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CECO Environmental Corp. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

About CECO Environmental

CECO Environmental Corp. provides critical solutions to the environmental, energy, and fluid handling and filtration industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Environmental, and Fluid Handling and Filtration. The Energy segment offers gas turbine exhaust systems, dampers and diverters, gas and liquid separation and filtration equipment, selective catalytic reduction and selective non-catalytic reduction systems, acoustical components and silencers, secondary separators, and expansion joints for the power and petrochemical industries.

